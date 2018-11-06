Economic Investment Trust (EVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.75

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$107.75 and last traded at C$109.00, with a volume of 5300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.21.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.33 million for the quarter.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:EVT)
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. Its objective is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Its investment portfolio consists of a mix of Canadian and foreign investments.
