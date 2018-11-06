Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $580,602.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,595.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,511 shares of company stock worth $16,634,402. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

