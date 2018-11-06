Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY18 guidance to $1.14-1.16 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,128. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

