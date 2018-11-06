Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Shares of EA opened at $92.69 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,348. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.