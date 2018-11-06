Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.2% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $116.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,271 shares of company stock worth $123,843,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

