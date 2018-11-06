Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after acquiring an additional 838,271 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $65,407,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $64,279,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $369,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,707,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124,946.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,271 shares of company stock worth $123,843,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

