Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0355 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $452,409.00 and $671.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.03327214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00148318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 12,756,367 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

