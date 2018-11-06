Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,042. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $119,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,996 shares of company stock worth $1,041,996. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

