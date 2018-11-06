Embraer SA (ERJ) Shares Bought by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for about 7.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 2.08% of Embraer worth $74,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,898,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,645,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Embraer by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 547,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

