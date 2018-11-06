Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 167,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $890.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth $374,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.