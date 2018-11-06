Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.53

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 13474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,404,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $473,737.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,701 shares of company stock worth $11,819,391. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.53” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/emergent-biosolutions-ebs-hits-new-1-year-high-at-69-53.html.

About Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.