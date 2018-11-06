Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 104.96% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $444.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,297,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,148,000 after buying an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 449,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

