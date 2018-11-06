Encana (ECA) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Encana from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Encana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Encana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Encana from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

ECA stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Encana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,904.35. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,677 shares in the company, valued at $225,187.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,405 shares of company stock valued at $640,902. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Encana by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Encana by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Encana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Encana by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

