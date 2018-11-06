Enerflex (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$404.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$16.45 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$17.65.

In related news, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total value of C$488,100.00. Also, Director Anna Paravi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,800 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

