Energy Fuels (UUUU) Announces Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 194,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,905. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Fuels stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

