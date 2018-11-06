Energy Recovery (ERII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 293,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,417. The company has a market cap of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 5.54. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. 36.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

