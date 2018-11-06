Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aecom worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 162,535 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 78.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the third quarter valued at $862,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Aecom has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

