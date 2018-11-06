Enterprise GP (EPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise GP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise GP alerts:

Shares of EPE stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Enterprise GP has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 514,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $941,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 568,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $931,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $203,400 and have sold 4,783,995 shares worth $7,905,190. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/enterprise-gp-epe-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.