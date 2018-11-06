Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Materials, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

