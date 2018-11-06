Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s FY2018 Earnings (MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.