Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consol Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 132,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Consol Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Consol Energy by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 60,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.