Equities Analysts Set Expectations for eBay Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

EBAY stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,754 shares of company stock worth $2,713,338. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

