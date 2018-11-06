EquiTrader Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $524,394.00 and $0.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00841690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003738 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010316 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,380,877 coins and its circulating supply is 11,280,877 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

