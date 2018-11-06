Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,403.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $1,244,072.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,468 shares of company stock worth $3,941,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

