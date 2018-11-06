Essential Energy Services (ESN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.30 million.

ESN opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.05 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

