Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,490. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, insider Peter M. Mavoides bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $139,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Bossidy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $749,380.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,256.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 392,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $11,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

