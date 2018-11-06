Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $140,511.00 and $491.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00150797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00260014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $666.48 or 0.10325334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.