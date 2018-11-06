Etrion (ETX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.27 million.

Shares of TSE ETX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351. Etrion has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.31.

Etrion Company Profile

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

