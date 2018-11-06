Everbridge (EVBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Everbridge updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.10) EPS.

Shares of EVBG opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -89.84 and a beta of 1.58. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $210,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,013 shares of company stock worth $6,841,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

