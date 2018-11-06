Everbridge (EVBG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $40.7-$41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.64 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 379,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.58. Everbridge has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $210,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,013 shares of company stock worth $6,841,229. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Everbridge (EVBG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/everbridge-evbg-updates-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.