Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Lynch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 121,715 shares of company stock worth $272,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,870. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

