Exelon (EXC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Exelon (NYSE: EXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Exelon was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

10/24/2018 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Exelon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 5,168,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,705. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $178,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Exelon by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,187,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,733,728 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $161,330,000 after acquiring an additional 902,458 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $220,097,000 after acquiring an additional 816,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Exelon by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,342,402 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 736,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

