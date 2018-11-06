Exelon (EXC) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,606,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $537,025,000 after buying an additional 550,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,700,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 218,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

