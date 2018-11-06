Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in ONEOK by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.32%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

