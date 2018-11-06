Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Praxair makes up about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.6% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Praxair by 25.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PX opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

