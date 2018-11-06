ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.72 Million

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report sales of $236.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.49 million to $241.07 million. ExlService posted sales of $197.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $884.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $881.39 million to $886.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. ExlService has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

In other news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $173,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $422,832.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,986,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,233 shares of company stock worth $6,727,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $430,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in ExlService by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 86,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 517.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

