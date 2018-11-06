EXMR Achieves Market Capitalization of $500,795.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, EXMR has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $500,795.00 and $26,036.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,117 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

