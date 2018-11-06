Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Holdings Boosted by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,015,000 after purchasing an additional 230,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,452,000 after acquiring an additional 995,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,164,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,200,000 after acquiring an additional 893,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

