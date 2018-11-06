Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 117000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/explor-resources-exs-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-02.html.

Explor Resources Company Profile (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Explor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Explor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.