Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Express Scripts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 395,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

