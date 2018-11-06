Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 61.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at $204,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 395,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $101.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

