Farmland Partners (FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 18.22%. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of -0.05. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,620.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erica Borenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,659.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,030 shares of company stock worth $465,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

