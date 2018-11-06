FAST RETAILING/ADR (FRCOY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FAST RETAILING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FAST RETAILING/ADR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 32,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,480. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

