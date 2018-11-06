Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Toshiba (TOSYY) Share Price

News articles about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a media sentiment score of 2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 1,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

