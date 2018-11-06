Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,654,000 after purchasing an additional 555,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 2,190.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 443,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 423,954 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

