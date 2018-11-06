FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FGEN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,479. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $1,756,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,693,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,364,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $359,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,540 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,673 shares of company stock worth $13,265,502. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

