Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,152. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/fiesta-restaurant-group-frgi-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.