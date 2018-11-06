Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,152. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.