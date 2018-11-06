Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 1,139,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,376. The company has a market capitalization of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

