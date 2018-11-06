Financial Comparison: I.D. Systems (IDSY) & Magal Security Systems (MAGS)

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for I.D. Systems and Magal Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

I.D. Systems currently has a consensus price target of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 56.38%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than Magal Security Systems.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -7.07% -9.52% -5.07% Magal Security Systems 2.09% 2.37% 1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares I.D. Systems and Magal Security Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.58 -$3.87 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $64.29 million 1.92 -$6.91 million N/A N/A

I.D. Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magal Security Systems.

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats I.D. Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets. It offers industrial truck asset management and connected vehicles products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. It also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, I.D. Systems, Inc. offers hardware and software solutions, as well as hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company markets and sells its wireless solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

