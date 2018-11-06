FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

